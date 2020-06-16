A surgeon looking at a monitor in an operating room. Hygeia joins a host of medical services providers making a beeline to list in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Banking & Finance

Chinese radiotherapy firm Hygeia attracts nine cornerstone investors in HK$2.22 billion IPO plan

  • The international tranche looks set to get oversubscribed based on interest shown by institutional investors
  • The stock may be price in a range of HK$17 to HK$18.50 each, a person familiar with the deal says
Topic |   IPO
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 6:25pm, 16 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A surgeon looking at a monitor in an operating room. Hygeia joins a host of medical services providers making a beeline to list in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE