The job cuts are part of efforts aimed at reducing the lender’s annual costs by US$4.5 billion. Photo: Reuters
HSBC to resume massive restructuring plan, cut 35,000 jobs
- HSBC plans to cut as many as 35,000 jobs as part of a massive overhaul first unveiled in February
- The London-based lender paused jobs cuts in March because of the ‘extraordinary impact’ of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy
