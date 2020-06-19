A pedestrian walks past a China International Capital Corp’s securities brokerage branch in Beijing in July 2016. Photo: Bloomberg
CICC says sorry after public reprimand in Hong Kong on takeover disclosure oversight

  • Two CICC associate units failed to promptly disclose hedging trades in 2019 in companies where the group acted as takeover adviser
  • CICC has apologised for the oversight, promised steps to tighten reporting and compliance
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:00am, 19 Jun, 2020

