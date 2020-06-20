Working from home at the computer during self-isolation and quarantine. Photo: Shutterstock
Robinhood’s stuck-at-home millennial day traders ignore danger signs to push US stock benchmarks to new highs
- Half of Robinhood’s new customers this year have said they are first-time investors, according to the company
- More than 2 million new accounts opened in the first quarter, exceeding the number of new users at Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade Holding and E*Trade Financial combined during that period
