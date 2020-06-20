A cyclist rides past the headquarters and head office of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) in Beijing on 16 April 2015. Photo: Imaginechina
Regional bank in Xinjiang cuts dividend, bowing to China regulator’s pressure to preserve capital and prepare for slump
- The Xinjiang Kashi Rural Commercial Bank trimmed its 2019 dividend to 0.8 yuan from 1 yuan per 10 shares
- The dividend payout will be delayed to June 30, from June 15
Topic | Banking & Finance
