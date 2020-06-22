Hong Kong money managers are looking forward to Wealth Management Connect in Greater Bay Area as the number of millionaires in mainland China set increases. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong wealth managers can’t wait for new Connect programme with Singapore ready to pounce on city’s troubles
- Cross-border Wealth Management Connect seen boosting Hong Kong fund managers like stock and bond programmes
- Recent updates from HKMA suggests programme launch is imminent, sources say
Topic | Greater Bay Area
Hong Kong money managers are looking forward to Wealth Management Connect in Greater Bay Area as the number of millionaires in mainland China set increases. Photo: Bloomberg