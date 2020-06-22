Half of the loans the bank recently approved were borrowed by corporate clients looking to change their business models. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus has brought out ‘Hong Kong spirit’, as firms borrow to adapt to new normal, Bank of East Asia says

  • About 1,800 of bank’s customers have applied for HK$1.3 billion in government guaranteed loans since April
  • Companies are adapting, with clothes manufacturer making masks, restaurant operator expanding its takeaway and delivery services
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:44am, 22 Jun, 2020

