The Financial Markets Authority says it has filed its civil proceedings in the High Court in Auckland and is seeking monetary penalties and court costs. Photo: Shutterstock
New Zealand regulator sues Hong Kong forex trader for money laundering, terrorism financing law breaches
- New Zealand arm of CLSA Premium accused by regulator of failing to conduct due diligence, report suspicious transactions
- Transactions at issue occurred between April 2015 and November 2018, according to Financial Markets Authority
