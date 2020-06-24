Employees and visitors stand at the Cainiao display at Alibaba's headquarters in Hangzhou. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Fosun looks to reap the gains of its early investment in logistics giant Cainiao with a US$1.3 billion stake sale to Alibaba

  • The Chinese conglomerate plans to sell its Cainiao stake to Alibaba and other investors
  • E-commerce giant Alibaba is upgrading its logistics network globally
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 1:45pm, 24 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Employees and visitors stand at the Cainiao display at Alibaba's headquarters in Hangzhou. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE