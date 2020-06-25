Fernandez says Hong Kong offers a large customer base of international, regional and Chinese investors, as well as a deep pool of liquidity. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong to retain international financial hub crown for ‘years, decades’, MSCI CEO says
- Demise, lowered relevance of Hong Kong have been forecast for years, but the city always reinvents itself, Henry Fernandez tells virtual conference
- MSCI’s decision to move futures contracts to Hong Kong last month has sent HKEX shares to record high
Topic | Banking & Finance
Fernandez says Hong Kong offers a large customer base of international, regional and Chinese investors, as well as a deep pool of liquidity. Photo: Fung Chang