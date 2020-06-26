A Chinese national flag flies on the deck of a ferry crossing the Yangtze River in Wuhan, China in December 2019. Investors are speeding up their M&A deals in China this year while Chinese investors pull back from overseas market. Photo Handout
Foreign companies on China M&A deal spree as Beijing further opens up financial, auto sectors
- Inbound M&A activity surpassed outbound deals as companies capitalised on further liberalisation in mainland, bankers say
- Rising tensions with US, greater scrutiny discouraged overseas deals by Chinese firms
Topic | Banking & Finance
