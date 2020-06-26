The coronavirus pandemic is hastening central banks’ efforts to bring their digital currencies live to help speed up delivery of stimulus funds. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Banking & Finance

Coronavirus is hastening central banks’ efforts on digital currency plans to deliver faster pandemic stimulus

  • Central banks are stepping up research and pilot programmes on sovereign digital currencies to deliver faster Covid-19 stimulus
  • Pilot conducted by Chinese central bank has provided many takeaways for counterparts, head of BIS Innovation Hub says
Topic |   Central Banks
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 2:06pm, 26 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The coronavirus pandemic is hastening central banks’ efforts to bring their digital currencies live to help speed up delivery of stimulus funds. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE