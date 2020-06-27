Illustration: Brian Wang
Exchanges take shape in Macau, Guangzhou to turbocharge southern China’s Greater Bay into Asia’s largest financial market
- Second instalment on Hong Kong’s role in the Greater Bay Area looks at how the city, Macau, Guangzhou and Shenzhen could form Asia’s top financial marketplace
- The up-and-coming Macau exchange is a Nasdaq-like market that helps start-ups raise capital, while Guangzhou’s explores carbon emission futures trading
Topic | Greater Bay Area
