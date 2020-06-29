Ma Zihan, a third-grader of a primary school in Chaoyang district, attends an online class meeting from home in Beijing on April 13. Photo: Xinhua
Baidu-backed Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises US$750 million from Tiger Global and Fountainvest

  • The start-up claims over 170 million monthly active users
  • Investment in China’s education sector has topped US$1.1 billion so far this year
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Updated: 8:19pm, 29 Jun, 2020

