Ma Zihan, a third-grader of a primary school in Chaoyang district, attends an online class meeting from home in Beijing on April 13. Photo: Xinhua
Baidu-backed Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises US$750 million from Tiger Global and Fountainvest
- The start-up claims over 170 million monthly active users
- Investment in China’s education sector has topped US$1.1 billion so far this year
China technology
