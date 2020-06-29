Pedestrians in Hong Kong’s Central business district on 19 May 2020. Photo:Nora Tam
China loosens rules on fund flows between Greater Bay Area cities, in a partial relaxation of capital controls

  • Wealth Management Connect will encourage big players such as UBS, HSBC and other private banks and fund houses to increase investment in Hong Kong
  • Bay area has high number of wealthy people, including China’s richest man Pony Ma, who is founder of Tencent Holdings
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 6:07pm, 29 Jun, 2020

