HSBC is based in London, but generates most of its profit in Hong Kong and Asia. Photo: Bloomberg
Asset manager Federated Hermes raises concerns over HSBC’s public support of national security law for Hong Kong

  • Federated Hermes concerned law could have ‘adverse impact’ on human rights in the city
  • Asset manager ‘engaging’ with HSBC to ‘fully understand’ its reason for supporting legislation
Chad Bray
Updated: 7:33pm, 29 Jun, 2020

