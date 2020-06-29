HSBC is based in London, but generates most of its profit in Hong Kong and Asia. Photo: Bloomberg
Asset manager Federated Hermes raises concerns over HSBC’s public support of national security law for Hong Kong
- Federated Hermes concerned law could have ‘adverse impact’ on human rights in the city
- Asset manager ‘engaging’ with HSBC to ‘fully understand’ its reason for supporting legislation
