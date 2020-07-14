Pedestrians in face masks are seen crossing the road in Central on 29 June 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Financial havoc from coronavirus pandemic spares no one, causing losses for seven in 10 global investors, UBS survey says
- For the longer-term, 65 per cent believe they will have reduced retirement savings while 54 per cent worry about leaving not enough money for their children, UBS survey shows
- Income inequality is set to worsen substantially, with Covid-19 could be the calm before the storm of a global food crisis in the coming years, Nomura says
Topic | Millionaires and Billionaires
