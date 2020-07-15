Pedestrians in Hong Kong’s Central business district, with the Bank of China Tower (left), Cheung Kong Center (second left) and HSBC headquarters building (cente) in the background, on Monday, April 27, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese bankers in Hong Kong feel the sting of a tripling tax bill as China’s tax authority collects tariffs on citizens’ global income
- China’s tax authority last week moved to tax the global income of Chinese citizens worldwide
- That leaves Chinese professionals living in Hong Kong facing tax rate of as much as 45 per cent, compared with the previous 15 per cent
Topic | Banking & Finance
Pedestrians in Hong Kong’s Central business district, with the Bank of China Tower (left), Cheung Kong Center (second left) and HSBC headquarters building (cente) in the background, on Monday, April 27, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg