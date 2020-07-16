The bank’s wealth management, asset management and corporate finance functions operate primarily out of Hong Kong, whilst its fixed-income and commercial banks operations are primarily run out of Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFEThe bank’s wealth management, asset management and corporate finance functions operate primarily out of Hong Kong, whilst its fixed-income and commercial banks operations are primarily run out of Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE
The bank’s wealth management, asset management and corporate finance functions operate primarily out of Hong Kong, whilst its fixed-income and commercial banks operations are primarily run out of Singapore. Photo: EPA-EFE
Deutsche Bank’s incoming Asia-Pacific CEO picks Singapore over Hong Kong for his home base

  • Alexander von zur Muehlen assumes the role on August 1; Werner Steinmueller, his predecessor, was based in Hong Kong
  • Lender routinely splits executive teams in the region between the financial hubs
Chad Bray
Updated: 2:45pm, 16 Jul, 2020

