HKEX hires top women managers to oversee IPO applications after bribery scandal taints world’s favourite market
- New compliance chief to check on listing department’s policies and internal controls; a co-head of IPO vetting will fill a vacancy in September
- The appointments follow the arrest of a former department head for accepting kickbacks in vetting IPO applications
General image of the HKEX (Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited) office in Central. 24AUG18 SCMP / Sam Tsang
