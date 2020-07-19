Testing for Covid-19 at Beijing Puren Hospital in Beijing on July 14. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Hong Kong start-up joins government’s mass community testing efforts to contain third wave
- Prenetics signs contract with the Hong Kong government to test around 200,000 restaurant staff over the next few weeks
- The largest private laboratory in Hong Kong is also boosting its capacity to 22,000 tests a day, up from 5,580
