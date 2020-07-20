International banks in Hong Kong are reviewing their client books in anticipation of potential American sanctions against government officials and others related to a controversial national security law for the city. Photo: BloombergInternational banks in Hong Kong are reviewing their client books in anticipation of potential American sanctions against government officials and others related to a controversial national security law for the city. Photo: Bloomberg
Preparing for the worst, banks in Hong Kong reviewing client lists as US preps sanctions over national security law

  • Client lists examined periodically as part of compliance functions, but Hong Kong Autonomy Act has accelerated reviews
  • Banks are examining prior American sanctions to game plan the potential path for any US actions, sources say
Updated: 8:30am, 20 Jul, 2020

