Bronze sculptures of bulls and the Hong Kong stock exchange flag at the Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong stock exchange to get new tech index tracking Alibaba, Tencent and 28 other peers
- Hang Seng Indexes Company creates a new gauge to track the performance and influence of 30 top technology companies amid a surge in such giant IPOs
- There are 163 tech stocks listed in Hong Kong, commanding one-third of the market’s capitalisation and 27 per cent of trading turnover
Topic | Hang Seng Index
