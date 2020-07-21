An employee works at a reception counter in the lobby of the Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: BloombergAn employee works at a reception counter in the lobby of the Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
An employee works at a reception counter in the lobby of the Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Why Jack Ma’s Ant Group chose a dual IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai and not New York

  • Ant’s dual IPO will be one of the largest of all time if favourable market conditions prevail
  • The world’s most valuable unicorn has hired CICC, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley for advice
Topic |   Stocks
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 6:46pm, 21 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An employee works at a reception counter in the lobby of the Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: BloombergAn employee works at a reception counter in the lobby of the Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
An employee works at a reception counter in the lobby of the Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE