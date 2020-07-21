Leader Education operates the Heilongjiang College of Business and Technology in Harbin. Photo: Handout
Leader Education, third-largest private higher education firm in China’s Heilongjiang province, seeks US$70 million from Hong Kong IPO
- Leader Education plans to use the net proceeds raised from the IPO to expand its campus and repay existing debt
- Company is the third Chinese private university operator to list in Hong Kong this year
