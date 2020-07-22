Alibaba logo as seen at its headquarters in Hangzhou, China. The e-commerce giant owns about one-third of Ant Group, which is going for a dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alibaba stock rally creates arbitrage room amid widest gap between Hong Kong and New York prices
- The gap between Alibaba’s shares in Hong Kong and New York on July 21 was the widest since its secondary listing in November
- Investors have switched into more than 57 million Alibaba shares in Hong Kong over the past eight months, according to exchange data
Topic | Hang Seng Index
Alibaba logo as seen at its headquarters in Hangzhou, China. The e-commerce giant owns about one-third of Ant Group, which is going for a dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE