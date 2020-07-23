The entrance to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority office at International Financial Centre, Central. Photo: Nora Tam
National security law: HKMA tells bankers it’s ‘business as usual’ as Hong Kong absorbed US$14 billion of fund inflows since April
- HKMA has intervened 29 times since April to defend its currency peg after inflows tested the stronger end of its trading band
- Global financial institutions can continue to issue bearish reports on Hong Kong’s economic outlook, HKMA chief Yue says
