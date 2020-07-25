A Chinese flag fluttering in front of HSBC’s Hong Kong headquarters in Central on 28 February 2011. Photo: EPA
HSBC takes to China’s social media to defend its cooperation with US in inquiry against Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou
- Taking to social media, HSBC sought to debunk a ‘misinterpretation of the facts’ by mainland media about the inquiry
- Bank said it does not harbour hostility to Huawei and did not ‘frame’ the telecommunications company
