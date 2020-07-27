Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang Yong (centre) attends the company’s stock trading debut at the headquarters of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, on November 26, 2019. A new tech index tracking tech stocks, including Alibaba, launches on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Fund managers expect ETFs tracking Hang Seng Tech Index to take off as investors seek a piece of the red hot industry
- The Hang Seng Tech Index, which debuts on Monday, will trigger fund managers to introduce ETFs as a short cut for investors to buy into tech stocks
- New index that tracks the 30 largest tech stocks in Hong Kong is similar to the Nasdaq Composite Index
Topic | Hang Seng Index
Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang Yong (centre) attends the company’s stock trading debut at the headquarters of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, on November 26, 2019. A new tech index tracking tech stocks, including Alibaba, launches on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang