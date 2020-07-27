Former Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Joseph Yam Chi-kwong, pictured in 2014, fears the world is about to enter financial collapse. Photo: Nora Tam
The next global financial crisis looms as coronavirus batters demand, warns former Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief Joseph Yam
- The former head of Hong Kong’s de facto central bank has full confidence in the local currency’s peg to the US dollar
- Yam worries central banks’ money-printing programmes will lead people to spend beyond their means
