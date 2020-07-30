Nameson has spent 1.6 billion yuan on its manufacturing business in Huizhou. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong supplier to Uniqlo, Tommy Hilfiger bets US$713.8 million on real estate, factory in Greater Bay Area manufacturing hub Huizhou
- Wong Ting-chung, Nameson’s chairman, and his family have invested 5 billion yuan in Huizhou over the past 18 years.
- The family’s bet on real estate has paid off handsomely, with home prices in Huizhou recording the second-highest gains on the mainland between March and June
Topic | Huizhou
