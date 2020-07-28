‘Real concerns around the longevity of the US dollar as a reserve currency have started to emerge,’ wrote Goldman strategists. Photo: Reuters
US dollar’s reign as world’s reserve currency is under threat amid coronavirus, political risks, says Goldman Sachs
- The greenback faces risks including a possible shift by the Fed toward ‘inflationary bias’ and a rise in political uncertainty, according to Goldman strategists
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is on course for its worst July in a decade
Topic | Currencies
‘Real concerns around the longevity of the US dollar as a reserve currency have started to emerge,’ wrote Goldman strategists. Photo: Reuters