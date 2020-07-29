Both HSBC and Standard Chartered count Hong Kong as their biggest market and generate the bulk of their profit in Asia. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC, Standard Chartered results likely to be hit by loan loss provisions once again, analysts say
- Standard Chartered is first of city’s currency-issuing banks to report results on Thursday
- Analysts expect HSBC and Standard Chartered to report a combined US$3.4 billion in loan loss provisions for the second quarter
