Standard Chartered increases bad loan reserves to US$1.6 billion in first half, beats analysts estimates
- Standard Chartered increased its reserves for credit impairments to US$1.6 billion in the first half of the year as coronavirus pandemic hit borrowers
- Pandemic weighed heavily on its biggest market Hong Kong, where underlying pre-tax profit fell 19 per cent to US$705 million in the first half
Signage is illuminated at a Standard Chartered branch in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg