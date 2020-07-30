Signage is illuminated at a Standard Chartered branch in Hong Kong. Photo: BloombergSignage is illuminated at a Standard Chartered branch in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Standard Chartered increases bad loan reserves to US$1.6 billion in first half, beats analysts estimates

  • Standard Chartered increased its reserves for credit impairments to US$1.6 billion in the first half of the year as coronavirus pandemic hit borrowers
  • Pandemic weighed heavily on its biggest market Hong Kong, where underlying pre-tax profit fell 19 per cent to US$705 million in the first half
Chad Bray
Updated: 1:39pm, 30 Jul, 2020

