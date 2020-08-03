Hang Seng Indexes will offer more gauges tracking companies with good environmental and corporate governance measures, as well as those at the centre of bay area development. Photo: Xinhua
Hang Seng Indexes to launch more gauges tracking Hong Kong-listed companies with an environmental, social conscience
- Investors are increasingly demanding companies have measures to combat climate change, ensure good governance
- Compiler also plans additional bay area indices as progress to develop the future economic hub gathers pace
Topic | Hang Seng Index
Hang Seng Indexes will offer more gauges tracking companies with good environmental and corporate governance measures, as well as those at the centre of bay area development. Photo: Xinhua