HSBC said it would accelerate plans to cut costs first announced in February. Photo: BloombergHSBC said it would accelerate plans to cut costs first announced in February. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC boosts bad loan provisions, sees second quarter profit plunge as coronavirus crushes global business activity

  • HSBC raised provisions for expected credit losses to US$6.86 billion as coronavirus pandemic weighed on economic activity
  • Pre-tax profit was US$1.09 billion, well below a consensus estimate of US$2.46 billion and about a sixth of the US$6.19 billion it reported a year ago
Chad Bray
Updated: 1:50pm, 3 Aug, 2020

