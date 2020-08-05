Citigroup is targeting a 10 per cent increase in its wealth management clients and assets this year. Photo: Reuters
Citigroup promotes Singapore retail bank head to oversee private client business in Asia, Europe
- San San Chan will take the newly created role as head of Citigold Private Client business for Asia-Pacific and EMEA on October 1
- Appointment underscores increasing importance of wealth management to banks seeking to tap growing incomes in Asia
Topic | Banking & Finance
