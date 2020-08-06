The Ping An International Finance Centre lights up in the Futian district of Shenzhen. The newest blueprint could see more Hong Kong players staking a foothold in Greater Bay Area markets. Photo: SCMP
Shenzhen embraces Hong Kong in financial markets integration plan, a prelude to easier capital controls

  • Shenzhen blueprint welcomes Hong Kong-based players with five major areas of push, including cross-border banking and insurance business
  • Decision cements stronger mainland-Hong Kong bond after China tightens grip on the Asian financial hub with security law
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 5:46pm, 6 Aug, 2020

