Situated in China’s southern city of Zhaoqing, Xpeng’s new factory touts 100 per cent automation for installation of car bodies at its welding workshops, with over 200 robotic arms. Photo: Handout
Xpeng jump starts New York IPO, raising capital to expand in China and challenge Tesla in world’s largest electric vehicle market
- Xpeng makes US IPO filing public as it seeks to capitalise on rally in shares of electric carmakers
- Xpeng’s share sale follows in tracks of Chinese peer Li Auto’s debut on Nasdaq
Topic | IPO
Situated in China’s southern city of Zhaoqing, Xpeng’s new factory touts 100 per cent automation for installation of car bodies at its welding workshops, with over 200 robotic arms. Photo: Handout