Lu International (Hong Kong), a unit of Shanghai-based Lufax, launched operations in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Fintech unicorn Lufax, backed by China’s biggest insurer, Ping An, said to be secretly applying for US IPO
- Investors valued Lufax at US$39.4 billion in a 2018 funding round
- Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and UBS are running the IPO, source says
