The offices of the China Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing. The commission is soliciting public opinion about the rule change until September 6. Photo: Simon Song
Beijing plans to scrap mandatory ratings to help companies hit by coronavirus issue bonds and raise new funds
- Move will also force buyers to strengthen risk-assessment research, analyst says
- China is expected to expand the reform to cover interbank market as well
Topic | Financial regulation
The offices of the China Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing. The commission is soliciting public opinion about the rule change until September 6. Photo: Simon Song