The offices of the China Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing. The commission is soliciting public opinion about the rule change until September 6. Photo: Simon Song
Business /  Banking & Finance

Beijing plans to scrap mandatory ratings to help companies hit by coronavirus issue bonds and raise new funds

  • Move will also force buyers to strengthen risk-assessment research, analyst says
  • China is expected to expand the reform to cover interbank market as well
Topic |   Financial regulation
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00am, 13 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The offices of the China Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing. The commission is soliciting public opinion about the rule change until September 6. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE