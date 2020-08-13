The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing on September 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Quantitative easing with Chinese characteristics? China’s July bond data hint at central bank’s rare move to buy government debt
- Sovereign bonds held by “other” investors – a category that includes central banks and clearing houses -rose by 196.5 billion yuan to 1.78 trillion yuan (US$256 billion) last month
- The increase is the biggest since Bloomberg data started in late 2018, prompting analysts from Citic Securities to Nomura Holdings and GF Securities to speculate the central bank might have bought some government debt in the month
