HNA has been trying to sell Swissport after its international expansion unravelled spectacularly. Photo: AFP
Senior creditors said to have offered to take control of Swissport from China’s HNA Group
- Senior secured creditors, including Apollo and SVP Global, make offer to restructure €2 billion worth of Swissport’s debt, source says
- Payment-in-kind note holders have agreed to offer, source says
Topic | HNA Group
