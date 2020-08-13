HNA has been trying to sell Swissport after its international expansion unravelled spectacularly. Photo: AFP
Senior creditors said to have offered to take control of Swissport from China’s HNA Group

  • Senior secured creditors, including Apollo and SVP Global, make offer to restructure €2 billion worth of Swissport’s debt, source says
  • Payment-in-kind note holders have agreed to offer, source says
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Updated: 7:44pm, 13 Aug, 2020

HNA has been trying to sell Swissport after its international expansion unravelled spectacularly. Photo: AFP
