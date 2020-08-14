Royalty-free stock photo ID: 1402101881 Peer to peer. P2P on the virtual screen with a server room background. Shutterstock Images
China’s financial clean-up whittles thousands of peer-to-peer lenders down to just 29, with US$115 billion in outstanding debt
- ‘We’ll assist public security authorities to track down the money even if there is only a glimmer of hope,’ Guo Shuqing, chairman of CBIRC
- Only 29 of the more than 6,000 peer-to-peer lenders remain after China’s four-year crackdown
Topic | Peer-2-Peer
