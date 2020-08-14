Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the flag of HKEX flying next to the Hong Kong SAR flag at Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Alibaba, Xiaomi, WuXi Biologics win green light to join the Hang Seng Index on September 7
- Alibaba capped at 5 per cent of weighting; lower than Tencent capped at 10 per cent
- Sino Land, Want Want China Holdings and China Shenhua Energy removed from index
