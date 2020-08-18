The US has sanctioned Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and 10 other Hong Kong and mainland officials over the city’s national security law. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
US sanctions will make everyday life a headache for Hong Kong’s political leaders and their families, from closed accounts to blocked payments
- Sanctions can lead to bank account closures, credit card cancellations, compliance officials say
- Banks wary of running afoul of US regulators, losing access to American financial system
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
