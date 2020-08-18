A exterior view of Chi Fu Fa Yuen in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Google
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s police chief shifted his mortgage to Bank of China (Hong Kong) from HSBC just days ahead of US sanctions

  • The mortgage for the Pok Fu Lam flat was transferred from HSBC on August 4, three days before the US sanctioned Chris Tang Ping-keung and 10 others
  • The US can sanction banks who engage in ‘significant’ transactions with individuals who impede the city’s autonomy
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chad BrayLam Ka-sing
Chad Bray and Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 6:45pm, 18 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A exterior view of Chi Fu Fa Yuen in Pok Fu Lam. Photo: Google
READ FULL ARTICLE