Office and commercial buildings in Central, seen from Braemar Hill in North Point. Prices of commercial and industrial properties in Hong Kong have declined by 10 to 15 per cent from its recent peak in May 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong eases commercial property mortgage rules for the first time since 2009 as market cracks under recession
- The cap on loan-to-value ratio for non-residential properties will be raised to 50 per cent from 40 per cent from Thursday, HKMA says
- The new measure represents the first time the central bank is rolling back its market-cooling measures introduced during the 2009 market boom
