The Bank of East Asia logo outside the bank building in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Business /  Banking & Finance

Bank of East Asia interim profit jumps on efforts to contain bad loans from ill-fated strategy in mainland China business

  • Net charge for impairment losses almost halved to HK$2.9 billion from a year earlier as lender reined in non-performing loans
  • Family-run Hong Kong lender announced plans to reorganise its mainland business in February after completing worst year in a decade in 2019
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 5:30pm, 20 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Bank of East Asia logo outside the bank building in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE