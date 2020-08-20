The signage of the Singapore Stock Exchange in the financial district. Photo: EPA
Singapore’s stock exchange to partner FTSE Russell for derivatives offerings after MSCI moves futures to Hong Kong

  • SGX to develop Asian and emerging markets-focused derivatives offerings with FTSE Russell
  • Partnership agreement comes nearly three months since MSCI said it would move 37 futures and options contracts to Hong Kong’s stock exchange
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Updated: 7:33pm, 20 Aug, 2020

